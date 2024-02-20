Paris Hosts Roundtable Discussion On COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On February 20, dedicated to the 28th and 29th sessions of the
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change, a high-level roundtable discussion will be held at the
International Energy Agency headquarters, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Fatih Birol, executive director
of the International Energy Agency, on his official X account.
He noted that the main purpose of the discussions to be held
under the leadership of COP28 President Sultan Al-Jabir will be to
review the results of COP28 within the United Arab Emirates
consensus and determine the next steps for COP29.
World climate and energy leaders, official representatives from
different countries, and diplomats will participate in the meeting.
Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister and Chief Negotiator of COP29
Yalchin Rafiyev will represent Azerbaijan at the meeting.
Recall that the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in
Azerbaijan in 2024. The decision was made at the plenary session of
COP28 on December 11.
It is worth noting that Azerbaijan successfully participated at
the COP28 held in Abu Dhabi last year. Addressing the event,
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar
Babayev expressed gratitude to the Convention Secretariat and the
United Arab Emirates for the excellent organisation of the
COP28.
Besides, Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment to reduce the
emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 and increase
this target by 40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling the commitments under
the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and actively working in this
regard are priority issues for the government of Azerbaijan.
The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. The
event aims to assess the progress made in combating climate change
around the world.
