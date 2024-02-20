Study Identifies Azerbaijan's Most Influential PR Firm

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Public relations (PR) is not only integral to corporate culture but also serves as a critical bridge for effective communication between brands and their audiences, as well as within organisations.

While PR is firmly established in Western corporate and public life, Azerbaijan adopted PR practices in the early 1990s after gaining independence. Despite this, Azerbaijani specialists have successfully leveraged the experience of their international counterparts. Today, dozens of PR firms operate in the country, some with nearly 20 years of history. Azerbaijani PR specialists have even built successful careers abroad.

A recent analysis by a leading Azerbaijani news outlet revealed Hajizade Group as the country's largest PR firm by the end of 2023. The study considered the scale of operations, financials, and other factors. With approximately 50 employees, Hajizade Group leads the market.

Internationally recognised communications and information warfare expert Ali Hajizade founded the company in 2012. Over the past 12 years, Hajizade Group has initiated and executed numerous communications and information security projects in local and global markets. The company has also invested in training young PR professionals as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Notably, Hajizade Group exited the education sector in 2020 to entirely focus on PR services and media production.

In today's world, effective communication is paramount amidst information overload. The importance of companies like Hajizade Group and their solutions continues to grow, especially in countries like Azerbaijan.