EU launches formal proceedings against TikTok over violating digital services act

(MENAFN) The European Commission has initiated formal proceedings against the Chinese social media platform TikTok following a preliminary investigation into potential violations of the bloc's Digital Services Act. According to a statement released by the Commission, TikTok is suspected of breaching the act in several areas, including the protection of minors, advertising transparency, data accessibility for researchers, and the management of risks associated with addictive design and harmful content.



The commission's statement indicates that the formal opening of proceedings marks the beginning of a comprehensive process aimed at gathering evidence to support potential further enforcement actions. This step underscores the seriousness with which the European Commission views the alleged breaches and its commitment to upholding the standards set forth in the Digital Services Act.



Commissioner Thierry Breton, speaking on behalf of the Commission, emphasized the significance of the investigation into TikTok. He highlighted concerns regarding transparency, obligations to protect minors, addictive design, screen time limits, the "rabbit hole effect," age verification, and default privacy settings. Breton underscored the Commission's dedication to enforcing the Digital Services Act as a means of fostering a safer online environment, particularly for minors who are among the most vulnerable users of digital platforms.



By initiating these proceedings, the European Commission seeks to address the potential risks and challenges posed by platforms like TikTok, ensuring that they adhere to the regulatory framework designed to safeguard user interests and promote responsible digital engagement.

