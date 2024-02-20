Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 404,950

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 404,950 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and February 20, 2024, including 1,230 in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 6,503 (+5) enemy tanks, 12,268 (+36) armored fighting vehicles, 9,773 (+40) artillery systems, 988 (+2) multiple rocket launchers, 675 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 337 (+2) warplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,521 (+61) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,902 (+3) cruise missiles, 25 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 12,805 (+38) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,551 (+6) pieces of special equipment.

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.

Ukraine reports 81 combat clashes on battlefield in last 24 hours