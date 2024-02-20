Enemy Shells Zaporizhzhia Region 435 Times In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian troops attacked 19 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region 435 times over the past day.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"73 enemy drones attacked Shyroke, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodarivka, Novoandriivka, Charivne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Okhotnyche and Robotyne. They also fired 48 MLRS at Lisne, Liubytske, Huliaipolia, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Robotynoho," he wrote.

Another 314 artillery attacks took place in Huliaipole, Orikhove, Rivnopillia, Levadne, Piatykhatky, Plavni, Prymorske, and other towns and villages on the line of fire.

There were 13 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

As reported, two residents were killed as a result of the attack on Prymorske and Lisne.