OTS To Hold Extraordinary Summit In Azerbaijan's Shusha (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. I am glad that
the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS)
will be held in July in Shusha, the cultural capital of the Turkic
world, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a joint
press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
"We are dedicated to continuing the efforts to enhance the
institutionalization and fortification of our unity within the
Organization of Turkic States - our family. I would like to express
my special satisfaction with the extraordinary Summit of our
organization to be held in July this year in Shusha, the cultural
capital of the Turkic world.
In the upcoming period, we will persist in our journey alongside
Azerbaijan, guided by the bond of brotherhood and the principles
outlined in the Shusha Declaration," the Turkish president
said.
The Shusha Declaration, formally known as the Shusha Declaration
on allied relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the
Republic of Türkiye, was signed on June 15, 2021, solidifying the
allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.
