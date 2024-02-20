OTS To Hold Extraordinary Summit In Azerbaijan's Shusha (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. I am glad that the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in July in Shusha, the cultural capital of the Turkic world, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"We are dedicated to continuing the efforts to enhance the institutionalization and fortification of our unity within the Organization of Turkic States - our family. I would like to express my special satisfaction with the extraordinary Summit of our organization to be held in July this year in Shusha, the cultural capital of the Turkic world.

In the upcoming period, we will persist in our journey alongside Azerbaijan, guided by the bond of brotherhood and the principles outlined in the Shusha Declaration," the Turkish president said.

The Shusha Declaration, formally known as the Shusha Declaration on allied relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye, was signed on June 15, 2021, solidifying the allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

