Turkmenistan, UN Special Agencies Forge Stronger Ties Through Major Document Signing

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 20. Ministries, departments, public organizations of Turkmenistan and
representative offices of the UN structural units in Turkmenistan -
UNDP, UNFPA, UNICEF, signed a large package of documents, Trend reports.
Among the main documents that were signed at the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan are work plans for the
implementation of the Country Program for 2021-2025 between the
Office of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Turkmenistan and
various government departments, including ministries.
Changes were also made to the project documents between the
Office of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkmenistan and
the Ministries of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations, Finance and
Economics, Health and Medical Industry, Labor and Social Protection
of the Population and the State Customs Service of
Turkmenistan.
Furthermore, cooperation projects were also signed between UNDP
and the relevant authorities of Turkmenistan, including the
development of financial accounting, improvement of foreign trade
and transport statistics, strengthening the institutional capacity
of the Ombudsman and increasing the capacity of the Central
Elections Commission.
Within the framework of the event, a Work plan was signed
between the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Physical Culture
and Sports, UNFPA for 2024-2025, aimed at supporting physical
culture and sports, as well as strengthening youth participation
and promoting gender equality, as well as a plan between the
Institute of State, Law and Democracy of Turkmenistan and UNFPA for
2024-2025.
