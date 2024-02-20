Turkmenistan, UN Special Agencies Forge Stronger Ties Through Major Document Signing

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 20. Ministries, departments, public organizations of Turkmenistan and representative offices of the UN structural units in Turkmenistan - UNDP, UNFPA, UNICEF, signed a large package of documents, Trend reports.

Among the main documents that were signed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan are work plans for the implementation of the Country Program for 2021-2025 between the Office of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Turkmenistan and various government departments, including ministries.

Changes were also made to the project documents between the Office of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkmenistan and the Ministries of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations, Finance and Economics, Health and Medical Industry, Labor and Social Protection of the Population and the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

Furthermore, cooperation projects were also signed between UNDP and the relevant authorities of Turkmenistan, including the development of financial accounting, improvement of foreign trade and transport statistics, strengthening the institutional capacity of the Ombudsman and increasing the capacity of the Central Elections Commission.

Within the framework of the event, a Work plan was signed between the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Physical Culture and Sports, UNFPA for 2024-2025, aimed at supporting physical culture and sports, as well as strengthening youth participation and promoting gender equality, as well as a plan between the Institute of State, Law and Democracy of Turkmenistan and UNFPA for 2024-2025.