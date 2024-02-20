Armenia Should Ban Activities Of Remnants Advocating For Self-Determination - Western Azerbaijan Community

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The Armenian
government, viewing the Western Azerbaijan Community's opinions on
cultural heritage preservation as an encroachment on Armenian
sovereignty, should ban the activities of remnants advocating for
"self-determination" that pose a threat to Azerbaijan's sovereignty
on its territory, Trend reports.
The Western Azerbaijan Community highlighted in their statement
the meeting of the self-proclaimed "members" of the so-called
"parliament" with Vartan Oskanian, former Minister of Foreign
Affairs of Armenia, and expressed concern over the dissemination of
absurd notions in the Armenian press, such as the claim that "the
Karabakh conflict is not resolved."
"This once again underscores that Armenians from Karabakh have
not gleaned any lessons from the events of the past 35 years and
are being manipulated by idealists and chauvinists, revealing, to
say the least, the lack of sincerity in the constant falsehoods
about peace from the Armenian authorities," the statement said.
