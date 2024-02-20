England introduces new guidance to limit cellphone use in schools

(MENAFN) The Department of Education in England has issued new guidance aimed at curbing the use of cell phones during the school day, with the goal of reducing disruption and enhancing classroom behavior, according to an official statement released on Monday.



The government highlighted that many schools have already implemented bans on phones, and this change seeks to establish a consistent approach across educational institutions.



According to the UK’s communications regulator Ofcom, by the age of 12, 97 percent of children possess their own cell phone. Ofcom also notes that the use of cell phones in schools can contribute to issues such as online bullying, distraction, and disruptions in the classroom, all of which can result in a loss of valuable learning time.



Last year, UNESCO advocated for the prohibition of smartphones in schools, citing evidence linking their presence to diminished educational performance and the adverse effects of excessive screen time on children's wellbeing.



To support schools in implementing cell phone restrictions, various approaches will be provided as examples, including banning phones from school premises, requiring students to hand in phones upon arrival, and securely storing phones during school hours.



Education Secretary Gillian Keegan emphasized that schools are environments for learning, and cell phones represent, at the very least, an unwelcome distraction in the classroom.



“We are giving our hard-working teachers the tools to take action to help improve behavior and to allow them to do what they do best – teach,” Keegan declared.

