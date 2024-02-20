Vodafone, Damac announce USD100M investment for data center in Turkey

(MENAFN) On Monday, the CEO of Vodafone Turkey announced a partnership between Vodafone Turkey and Emirati firm Damac to establish a new data center in Turkey, with an investment of USD100 million. Engin Aksoy stated in a press release in Istanbul that the partnership would be split equally between the two companies.



The new data center, situated in the Turkish Aegean city of Izmir, is anticipated to become operational in the first quarter of 2025. It will initially focus on data migration and hosting services and is set to become one of Vodafone's largest-capacity data centers in the Aegean region, with a potential capacity of up to six megawatts in the long term. The design allows for expansion up to a total capacity of 12 megawatts.



Aksoy highlighted Vodafone's significant role in the Turkish economy, noting that the company's investments in Turkey over the past 17 years have totaled 157.6 billion Turkish liras (USD5.1 billion).



Aqil Ali, senior vice Leader at Damac, disclosed that Damac plans to invest USD1 billion in data center projects, including the Izmir project. He emphasized that the new center will facilitate efficient modular growth and serve as a value-added investment for both countries.



The data center will incorporate the latest technology and adhere to Tier 3 standards, ensuring an uptime of 99.982 percent without requiring service downtime for updates and maintenance. Additionally, it will be connected to Europe via terrestrial and undersea cables, enhancing its connectivity and accessibility.

