Clarivate Launches New Center For Intellectual Property And Innovation Research

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT ), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today launched the Clarivate Center for IP and Innovation ResearchTM, a new expert unit which will guide corporations and research organizations in their mission to create innovative ideas, valuable technology and brand IP assets.

The Center will combine more than 60 years of intellectual property management and data-creation with analysis experience from Clarivate, pioneering high-performance benchmarks and practice.

In an era of rapid technological advancement and an increasingly complex competitive environment, organizations face the challenge of how best to approach research & development, and how to protect the resulting valuable intellectual property assets. The Clarivate Center for IP and Innovation Research is at the forefront, developing and deploying metrics, benchmarks and proven operational practices that provide a vital link for business leaders and public policymakers.

Gordon Samson, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said, "Innovation is the cornerstone of business success. Today, businesses face the challenge of not only protecting their valuable IP assets but also leveraging them strategically to gain a competitive advantage. With this new unit, we empower our clients with trustworthy, data-driven guidance for strategic IP decision-making. At Clarivate, we think forward by connecting our clients to intelligence they can trust to ensure an IP-empowered tomorrow."

The Center works directly with legal, IP and innovation leaders to develop optimized IP management and operations. It brings together a suite of expertise, operational practice knowledge and powerful data models to improve innovation and IP decision-making – all underpinned by Clarivate industry-leading data, analytics and proven IP management practice. The research center offers insight and guidance via its IP Management and Intelligence Consulting teams, empowering strategic decision-making and transforming organizational processes and technologies. The research center also engages with the global innovation and IP community, delivering flagship industry-leading programs such as Clarivate Top 100 Global InnovatorsTM .

Vasheharan Kanesarajah, Vice President, Head of Strategy, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said, "By harnessing our deep collective knowledge of IP processes and data-driven decision-making, our team of experts can help organizations transform IP creation, protection, and management. Our global reach gives us a unique vantage point, and our new research center aims to advance the IP and Innovation ecosystem and anticipate and navigate emerging trends and best practices to drive improved outcomes."

