Fresco Names Former Fitbit Executive, Joanne Savage, As Chief Marketing Officer

DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresco , the leading smart kitchen platform for the world's top appliance brands, today announced the appointment of Joanne Savage as Chief Marketing Officer. As Fresco continues to build momentum and welcome more partners onto its all-in-one, cross-brand KitchenOS platform, Joanne will oversee the company's marketing operations with a focus on elevating Fresco's story for appliance brands and home cooks globally.



Joanne brings more than 25 years of experience working across consumer goods, telecommunications, wearables, and the smart home. She started her career at Unilever, carrying out multiple EMEA and global roles in the home and personal care category. Most recently, she served as the EMEA Marketing Director for Fitbit, which was acquired by Google in 2021. A consumer goods industry leader, Joanne will play a key role in enabling Fresco to reach a wider audience of home cooks, who are craving smart cooking solutions such as Fresco's that provide confidence and control throughout the cooking experience.

“As demand for the smart kitchen grows and more appliance brands enter the market, it's essential that customers understand what their devices are capable of, and what they're able to achieve through connected cooking – no matter their skill level or how much time they have to cook,” said Ben Harris, Co-founder and CEO of Fresco.“Promoting Fresco's mission and the smart cooking experiences that brands on our KitchenOS platform are delivering will ultimately elevate the overall category and draw more people into the smart kitchen. Joanne's impressive skill set and passion for cooking make her the perfect person for this leadership role, and we're thrilled to welcome her onto the team.”

“Everyone can relate to the joy of having cooked the perfect meal. As an avid cook myself, I'm energized by Fresco's dedication to making our lives better as home cooks,” said Joanne Savage, Chief Marketing Officer of Fresco.“Developing practical and innovative solutions that unlock the joy of cooking for people around the world is a truly inspiring mission. I'm looking forward to partnering with Fresco's incredible team and customers to amplify our vision and bring the smart kitchen to life.”

Fresco, the all-in-one smart kitchen platform, combines the key ingredients to unlock the value of connected appliances for home cooks and appliance brands. From IoT appliance control and app development to AI-powered cooking assistants and smart recipe creation, Fresco's plug-and-play KitchenOS platform enables brands to connect with and serve personalized solutions to their customers. Partnering with market leaders including Panasonic, Bosch, Electrolux, GE Appliances, Instant Brands, Kenwood, and LG Electronics, Fresco's cross-brand platform makes perfect cooking simple for more than three million home cooks worldwide. Founded in 2012, Fresco operates globally and has offices in Dublin, Ireland, and Zaragoza, Spain. To learn more, visit frescocooks .

