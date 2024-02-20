Roasted Barley Market Forecasted To Hit US$ 25.11 Billion At 3.9% CAGR By 2034: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Use of Roasted Barley to Remain High Brewing and Distilling Industries Rockville, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest industry analysis by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Roasted Barley Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 17.1 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at 3.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Roasted barley is one of the main components of enhanced alcoholic beverages like whiskey and beer flavoring. It is also a component of other flavored drinks, including coffee and tea. As people become more aware of flavorful ingredients, the use of roasted barley in beverages is projected to rise, thus driving market expansion. For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

Rising demand for malted barley in a variety of food and beverage applications, along with the growing use of barley in the brewing and distilling industries, are the main drivers of the expansion of the roasted barley market. Increased demand for alcoholic beverages, such as premium spirits and craft beer, is also projected to fuel market expansion.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



In 2024, the global roasted barley market is estimated at US$ 17.1 billion.

From 2024 to 2034, demand for roasted barley is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 3.9%.

By the end of 2034, the global market is projected to reach US$ 25.11 billion.

The East Asian market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2034.

Over the next 10 years, demand for conventional roasted barley is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 4.3%. North America is projected to account for 27.6% of the global market by 2034.

“Increasing demand for alcoholic beverages, especially premium spirits and craft beer, is a major factor driving the growth of the roasted barley market. This rise in demand positions roasted barley as a key ingredient in producing beverages that align with changing consumer preferences ,” says a Fact analyst.

Increasing Usage of Roasted Barley in Bakery Products

Another important factor driving the growth of the roasted barley market is its growing use in bakery items. Better nutritional value is one of the main factors driving the use of roasted barley in a variety of food products. Barley is a good choice for bakery applications since it is rich in fiber, minerals, and antioxidants and improves the texture and flavor of bakery items.

There is a growing preference for roasted barley bread due to its excellent flavor and soft texture. The increase in demand for high-quality and nutritious bread products is projected to drive sales of roasted barley.

In November 2022, Salalah Mills Company introduced barley flour that is rich in vitamins, dietary fiber, and minerals. This flour is used in making various baked goods, including sliced bread, flatbread, Omani bread, and yeast bread.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 25.11 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 3.9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures



Barley's Growing Role in US Food and Beverage Industry Signals Market Expansion

Barley's presence in the food and beverage sector is on the rise in the United States, a trend expected to drive the barley market's growth in the coming years, particularly fueled by heightened demand in the US feed sector. As consumer tastes evolve, there's a potential uptick in demand for diverse and unique flavors. Additionally, roasted barley, renowned for its distinctive and rich taste, could find favor among Chinese consumers seeking novel culinary experiences.

Barley serves as a staple feed grain across various livestock species, including cattle, pigs, and poultry. With the surge in demand for meat and dairy products alongside the expansion of the livestock industry, barley assumes greater significance in feed formulations.

Roasted barley plays a pivotal role in crafting stouts and other beer varieties. The trajectory of the roasted barley market in the United States may be shaped by the burgeoning craft beer industry and consumers' growing preference for flavorful and distinctive beer offerings.

In the United States, there's a notable shift towards natural and healthier food and beverage alternatives. If positioned as a delicious and nutritious ingredient, roasted barley could witness increased popularity among health-conscious consumers seeking wholesome options.

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the roasted barley market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on nature (organic, conventional), form (whole, flour), and end use (beverages, bakery, snacks & convenience foods, animal feed), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

