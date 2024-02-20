Evmann Holding Engages In Key Discussions At ESCRS To Boost Investments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Ercan Varlibas, Chairman of the BoardTHE NETHERLANDS, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Evmann Investments Holding BV , a Netherlands-based holding company, is actively exploring new investment opportunities and collaborations within the ophthalmology sector. The company, which operates in 93 countries through its German subsidiary VSY Biotechnology GmbH, is focusing on expanding its presence in the healthcare industry.To achieve this, Dr. Ercan Varlibas, Chairman of the Board of Evmann Investments Holding, utilized the platform provided by the recent European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) Winter Meeting held in Frankfurt, Germany, from February 15-18, 2024, for engaging in strategic discussions aimed at enhancing the company's investment portfolio. During the ESCRS Winter Meeting, Dr. Ercan Varlibas also had a brief discussion with Dr. Filomena Ribeiro, MD, the newly appointed President of the ESCRS.Dr. Ercan Varlibas expressed his enthusiasm for new ventures, stating, "Evmann Investments Holding is actively pursuing new investment opportunities, with a keen interest in the healthcare sector, particularly ophthalmology. Our commitment is to leverage our resources for significant future investments in this area. As Germany's second-largest legal manufacturer in the ophthalmology sector, VSY Biotechnology is pivotal to Evmann Holding's strategy in driving advancements in medical science and enhancing patient care."Evmann Investments Holding BV's participation in the ESCRS Winter Meeting and its ongoing dialogue with leading professionals in the field reflect its strategic intent to enhance its investment in health, particularly in areas critical to advancing medical science and patient care.

