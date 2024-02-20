Global Flufenacet Market To Reach US$ 855.4 Million By 2032, Flourishing At A CAGR Of 4.83% | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global flufenacet market was reported to have achieved a significant valuation of US$ 540.0 million in 2023. This figure is expected to climb to an impressive US$ 855.4 million by the year 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.83% during the forecast period spanning from 2024 to 2032. Flufenacet, known for its exceptional pre-emergence herbicidal properties, continues to gain traction in the agrochemical sector, thanks to its proven effectiveness in managing a broad range of grass and broad-leaved weed species.
Flufenacet distinguishes itself with a unique mode of action that targets the meristematic tissues of plants, making it a crucial tool in the fight against herbicide resistance. This mode of action not only provides an effective means of controlling weeds but also plays a vital role in resistance management strategies. The increasing prevalence of herbicide-resistant weed strains, especially in key agricultural regions, has underscored the importance of developing and deploying herbicides with novel mechanisms of action. Flufenacet's ability to offer such a mechanism has led to its widespread adoption among farmers and agronomists seeking sustainable and effective weed management solutions.
Competitive Landscape
Key Players
ADVANCE AGRO CHEMICALS SHANGHAI LIMITED
BASF
Bayer AG
Beijing Yingtai Jiahe Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (Nutrichem)
CROPNOSYS INDIA (P) LTD
Lier Chemical Co., Ltd.
Merck KGaA
Other major players
Segmentation Outline
By Purity
95%
96%
97%
Others
By Type
Technical Material
Single Preparation
Compound Preparation
By Application
Soil
Coarse
Medium
Fine
Crops
Corn
Cotton
Tobacco
Sunflower
Potatoes
Maize
Soyabean
Tomato
Others
By Sales Channel
Direct Sales
Indirect Sales
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
