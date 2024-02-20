Piyush Goel Of Beyond Key Awarded Chicago Titan 100 In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Piyush Goel, CEO, Beyond Key

Picture from the Chicago Titan 100 Event

Piyush Goel, honored with the Chicago Titan 100 in 2024, exemplifies excellence at Beyond Key, showcasing outstanding leadership and achievement.

CHICAGO, ILLINOS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Piyush Goel, the CEO of Beyond Key Technology Consulting, has been awarded the coveted title of one of the Chicago Titan 100 in 2024. This award program recognizes and felicitates the leading 100 CEOs and C-level executives across a range of industries like technology, manufacturing, education, and more.The annual awards event took place on February 8, 2024, where Mr. Goel was presented with the honour ceremoniously, along with 99 other key professionals recognized for their contributions to the industry as part of the Chicago Titan 100."I'm truly thrilled and honored to be named a Titan 100 CEO! This recognition reflects not just my efforts but also the dedication and hard work of the entire team at Beyond Key. I'm deeply grateful for their support and contributions, which have been instrumental in this achievement," remarks Mr Goel when asked to express his thoughts on the nomination and award.About Chicago Titan 100Recognizing the true diversity of the business landscape and the transformative innovations that spark progress and advancement, the Chicago Titan 100 Awards identify the business leaders of today with the potential to make a difference and drive change. The awards program derives from the Greek word "Titan," a term used to represent individuals in society with exceptional passion, vision, leadership, and influence in their respective fields.The Chicago Titan 100 awards provide Mr. Goel with recognition as one of the global leaders in his niche. It is a stellar opportunity for each awardee to share trailblazing ideas that propel society forward across the full span of industries and carve new avenues of progress within and across their niches.The award also brings Mr. Goel the privilege of publication in the Titan 100 book, which details his profile and accomplishments. He is also entitled to receive his own online profile published on a dedicated landing page for the digital audience. Additionally, the honor also bestows upon him various and numerous opportunities for recognition across multiple organizations, platforms, and venues.Mr. Goel also received a Titan 100 engraved award to showcase his accomplishment, along with the rights to use the Titan 100 logo in his business profile.The Chicago Titan 100 is a highly coveted feather in Piyush Goel's cap, further reinforcing his position as a key figure in the realm of technological services by recognizing and celebrating his achievements.Read more about the Chicago Titan 100 Awards here.About Piyush GoelPiyush Goel, CEO and Founder of Beyond Key, is a Chartered Accountant and has a Diploma in Information Systems from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Piyush also holds an Honors degree in Systems Management from the National Institute of Information Technology. He has completed an executive program in“Artificial Intelligence Implications for Business Strategy” from the MIT Sloan School of Management (USA).Piyush brings over 25 years of experience to the table at Beyond Key. As a successful entrepreneur and experienced technology executive, Piyush understands that the key to helping clients is a mix of digital transformation, strategic innovation, and constant learning.In addition to being a part of the Entrepreneurs Organization in Indore and Chicago, Piyush is also an angel investor and a mentor for several start-ups. He is the core team member of Earth 2.0, which was formed with a group of highly intelligent professionals with a mission to foster and innovate to help every citizen share their story and contribute to Earth 2.0. Piyush is also a proud member of the Economic Club of Chicago.The award comes as a well-deserved milestone in the decorated life of Mr. Goel. His firm, Beyond Key, is a technology consulting firm that focuses on core technologies and services like digital transformation, product and platform engineering, development and consulting, and more.About Beyond Key:Over the past three years, Beyond Key has embarked on a remarkable journey of growth. Strategic expansions, innovative approaches, and pivotal decisions have significantly impacted its trajectory, delivering an impressive 40% annual revenue growth, a testament to our diversified service portfolio.The integration of cutting-edge services like Modern BI, Snowflake, Microsoft 365, Gen-AI, and more has allowed Beyond Key to cater to the dynamic market efficiently. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the firm successfully navigated the remote work culture and expanded from 133 to 325 employees.Beyond Key has been acknowledged with prestigious awards throughout its journey, such as the Stevie International Business Awards for 'Company of the Year' in 2021, 2022, and 2023, as well as the Titan Business Awards for 'IT Service Provider of the Year' for the same years.The main focus of Beyond Key is collaborating with industry experts in the all major core industries. The company's growth journey has been propelled by a tireless dedication to innovation, global outreach, fostering a positive workplace culture, and maintaining the highest benchmarks in compliance and industry collaborations.Additionally, Beyond Key boasts an iridiscent set of achievements of its own, with a client base in excess of 500 names like Siemens, Breg, and Autologue. It brings 18+ years of experience and has 50,000+ product downloads. Its professionals contribute expertise spanning across key technological and innovative industries like IoT and AI, NLP and voice intelligence, modern data warehousing, data visualization and analytics, open source development, cloud services, and many more.In words for the future of Beyond Key and to his colleagues and peers in the industry, Piyush Goel shares his thoughts: "As we continue to drive innovation and creativity and exhibit leadership in our industry, I'm excited about what lies ahead for Beyond Key. A heartfelt thank you to everyone on our team for making this possible. I'd also like to extend special congratulations to my fellow EO Chicago members who have also been recognized. It's a privilege to be in such an esteemed company. Here's to continued success for all!"

