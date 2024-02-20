Israeli economy contracts 19.4 percent in Q4 2023 due to Gaza war

(MENAFN) According to the Central Bureau of Statistics in Israel on Monday, the Israeli economy experienced a contraction of 19.4 percent in the final quarter of 2023 due to the continuing Gaza conflict. This figure nearly doubled the market's anticipated downturn.



"The contraction of the economy in the fourth quarter of 2023 was directly affected by the outbreak of the Iron Swords War on October 7," the statistics bureau stated.



Preliminary data released by the bureau indicated that the gross domestic product experienced a significant annualized contraction of 19.4 percent during the final three months of the previous year. This decline was primarily attributed to a substantial 26.9 percent decrease in private consumption, driven by a sharp decline in confidence amid the Gaza conflict, prompting households to curtail their expenditures.



In contrast, the GDP growth rate for the first quarter of 2023 stood at 3.1 percent, followed by a slightly lower growth rate of 2.8 percent in the second quarter and 2.7 percent in the third quarter.



Looking at the full year, the Israeli economy expanded by 2 percent throughout 2023. This growth rate marked a considerable slowdown compared to the 6.5 percent growth recorded in 2022. The notable decline in economic expansion reflected the disruptive impact of various factors, including the Gaza conflict, on Israel's economic landscape.



Israel initiated a significant military operation in the Gaza Strip following an attack by Hamas, which according to Tel Aviv, resulted in the deaths of nearly 1,200 individuals. Subsequently, the Israeli counterattacks have led to the reported deaths of approximately 29,092 people and injuries to about 69,028 individuals. This has caused extensive destruction and created shortages of essential supplies in the affected areas.

