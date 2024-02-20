Turkish officials convene with Azerbaijan's economy chief to enhance financial ties

(MENAFN) On Monday, two prominent Turkish economic officials convened with Azerbaijan's economy chief to deliberate on the economic and trade relations between their respective nations.



The meeting took place in Ankara, the capital city of Turkey. Among the attendees were Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, and Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Cabbarov. Notably, Cabbarov had accompanied Azerbaijani Leader Ilham Aliyev during his official visit to Turkey.



During the gathering, the officials engaged in extensive discussions concerning the future trajectory of Turkish-Azerbaijani economic ties.



They explored a range of topics crucial to the bilateral relationship, including energy cooperation, trade dynamics, and investment opportunities. Minister Bolat underscored the significance of these deliberations, emphasizing the strategic importance of fostering robust economic collaboration between Turkey and Azerbaijan.



The meeting served as a platform for comprehensive consultations aimed at enhancing mutual understanding and cooperation in various economic domains.



Minister Bolat highlighted the depth of the discussions, indicating a shared commitment to advancing shared economic interests and bolstering bilateral ties.



"We agreed to further deepen cooperation between the two countries and to implement more joint projects,” he stated.



"This meeting will make significant contributions to further strengthening ties between our brotherly countries."

