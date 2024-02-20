Turkish Central Bank reports initial findings on digital Turkish lira initiative

(MENAFN) The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) has issued a report presenting results from initial investigations into the digital Turkish lira initiative.



Released in English on Monday, the Digital Turkish Lira First Phase Evaluation Report highlights the ongoing efforts of the bank to assess the viability of introducing a digital version of the Turkish lira alongside the current payment systems.



Described as the digital equivalent of the Turkish lira, the digital currency maintains the same unit and value as the traditional fiat currency, according to the bank's explanation.



"With the Central Bank Digital Turkish Lira Research and Development (R&D) Project, the CBRT aims to determine the potential features of the digital Turkish lira, test different architectural setups and technological alternatives, and conduct pilot tests," the report said.



In 2020, the bank initiated research and development efforts for the digital currency through proof-of-concept investigations. Subsequent to the satisfactory completion of these studies, which involved evaluating the suitability of different distributed ledger technologies for the digital currency, the Central Bank Digital Turkish Lira Research and Development Project was initiated.



Administered by the Digital Currency R&D team established within the bank, the project encompasses research, development, and testing activities in addition to the initial proof-of-concept studies conducted in relevant domains.



The report read: "The CBRT has a well-established technical capacity for developing and operating its own Real Time Gross Settlement payment systems.



"However, to build an operating capacity for digital currency including cryptography, specialized hardware and various advanced technologies, which are considered essential but do not fall within the expertise of a central bank, the CBRT decided to collaborate with leading technology stakeholders."

