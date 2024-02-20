Pre-Owned on the Rise: Nearly 60% of UAE Drivers Opt for Used Cars this Ramadan Season

(MENAFN- Houbara Communicatons) Abu Dhabi & Al Ain, UAE – February 14, 2024 – UAE drivers are gearing up for a value-driven Ramadan car buying season, with 57% considering the purchase of a used car this Ramadan. This places significant emphasis on attractive deals, irrespective of whether it's a luxury or non-luxury vehicle. These insights come from a survey conducted by Audi Abu Dhabi to explore drivers' preferences for used cars during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.
For nearly half (41%) of drivers considering used car options, finding the right car at the right price is the top priority, with seasonal discounts and special offers (38%) as a second major motivator, highlighting the strategic timing of used car purchases during Ramadan. While the data suggests value reigns supreme, brand trust (32%) and warranty support (28%) remain important, suggesting that established dealerships with a strong reputation for quality used cars can attract value-conscious buyers seeking peace of mind alongside a good deal.
Scott Shears, General Manager of Audi Abu Dhabi, said: "The pre-owned car market has been experiencing a remarkable shift over the past few years, and we recognize the growing interest in luxury brands among value-conscious buyers. This Ramadan, we're committed to making the transition to Audi Approved vehicles even more attractive by offering a selection of Ramadan promotions and finance options. We believe this approach will resonate with drivers seeking an exceptional driving experience without compromising on value.“
Audi Approved :plus Abu Dhabi offers up to 5-year unlimited mileage warranty, 5-year free service plan, finance solutions, and the option to trade-in any make or model this Ramadan.
The survey was conducted in conjunction with YouGov and polled over 1,000 UAE residents aged 18-50 years.
MENAFN20022024004965011440ID1107873127
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.