University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) and Huawei Jointly Launch State-of-the-Art AI ICT Academy Lab

Doha, Qatar - February 19, 2024: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST), in collaboration with Huawei, proudly unveils the cutting-edge AI ICT Academy Lab, marking a significant stride in Qatar's educational landscape. The inauguration garnered the presence of esteemed government officials, underscoring the pivotal role public – private partnerships on advancing AI capabilities in Qatar.

As AI is ushering in fourth industrial revolution, upskilling initiatives to address the AI-powered digital divide will be fundamental to drive innovation and cultivating a skilled workforce to drive Qatar's digital future. Coupled with Huawei Cloud capabilities, the AI ICT Academy Lab is targeted at unlocking the potential of AI in the education sector, empowering students with advanced AI skills necessary to transform their competence to new levels in-line with Qatar’s National AI Strategy focused on six pillars: education, data access, employment, business, research, and ethics, that together will guide Qatar towards the transition to an AI future. Central to the opening ceremony was the presence of an AI Avatar, symbolizing the convergence of technology and education. This dynamic showcase vividly depicted the transformative potential of AI in fostering digital ambassadors and revolutionizing educational paradigms, laying the groundwork for a future where innovation thrives.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of University of Doha for Science and Technology, emphasized the monumental importance of the partnership, stating, "The launch of the UDST-Huawei AI ICT Academy Lab represents a pivotal moment in our dedication to nurturing innovation and excellence in education. This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering students with the requisite skills and knowledge to thrive in the digital era."

Mr. Alex Zhang, CEO of Huawei Technologies LLC, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the collaborative effort in propelling technological advancements forward. "Huawei takes immense pride in partnering with UDST to inaugurate the AI ICT Academy Lab," he remarked. "Together, we are empowering students to explore the limitless possibilities of AI and spearhead Qatar's digital transformation journey."

Dr. Khalid Abdulla Al Ali, Minister advisor at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, commended this initiative, affirming, "The collaboration between UDST and Huawei underscores the critical importance of fostering excellence in AI education. This partnership will undoubtedly fortify Qatar's endeavors in cultivating a skilled workforce for the future."

During the ceremony, UDST and Huawei jointly celebrated ICT academy professors who attained certification as Huawei ICT Academy Instructors. Moreover, UDST students were praised for their exceptional performance in Huawei’s "Seeds for the Future" CSR program. Securing third place in the Middle East and Central Asia region Seeds for the Future 2023 that was held in Qatar last September, these students have earned the opportunity to partake in a digital tour in China.

Looking ahead, Huawei is slated to organize a Hackathon aimed at honing student capabilities in leveraging Model Arts in education through the Huawei Cloud. This collaborative endeavor underscores Huawei's commitment to fostering educational initiatives and empowering students with practical skills in AI and cloud computing.

The launch of the UDST-Huawei AI ICT Academy Lab heralds a new era in Qatar's journey towards becoming a leading digital hub. Through strategic partnerships, innovative initiatives, and a shared vision for the future, UDST and Huawei are paving the way for a brighter, more connected future for generations to come.







