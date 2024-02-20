Kuehne+Nagel mentors Zayed University students and strengthens Emiratisation efforts

(MENAFN- Kuehne+Nagel) Dubai / UAE, February 20, 2024 – Kuehne+Nagel in Dubai completed the second round of mentorship programs for year-one Emirati students at Zayed University in Abu Dhabi.



Kuehne+Nagel, one of the world's leading logistics companies, actively supports education and career development programs in the local communities.



In the UAE, Kuehne+Nagel partnered with several universities, including Zayed University in Abu Dhabi, a government-sponsored higher education institution founded in 1998 that offers a wide selection of undergraduate and graduate programs.



The partnership with Zayed University included a Partner Challenge Program, Spring 2023, a mentorship program for students looking to gain experience with companies based in the UAE and to expand their career opportunities. Around 40 students were divided into groups and tasked with presenting tangible solutions to the challenges such as reducing landfill waste in a logistics company.



Over the course of two months, the project groups worked on identifying the source of waste and diversion options, such as recycling or reusing, and proposed several solutions. They also learned how Kuehne+Nagel fulfills its pledge to reach the target for reducing CO2 emissions, aligned with the Science Based Targets (SBTi) initiative, a program that provides a clearly defined path to reduce emissions in line with the Paris Agreement goals.



Following the student's presentations and the conclusion of the program, the representatives from Zayed University visited Kuehne+Nagel facilities in Dubai South and had a chance to observe the solutions the company implemented to reduce waste and minimize water and electricity consumption.



"I am very impressed with Zayed University students who participated in the mentorship program. Their readiness to learn outside the classroom and challenge the standards is exemplary. If they show such a commitment to the development and their personal goals during the first year of their studies, we can only imagine what they can achieve once they graduate!" says André Unland, National Human Resources Manager at Kuehne+Nagel UAE.



"Thanks to our partnership with Kuehne+Nagel, our students have the opportunity to work on real-life business scenarios and gain insight into the business operation of a large, international company," adds Jane Tatterton, Acting Assistant Provost For Student Affairs at Zayed University. "Students get a unique opportunity to meet a potential employer, build new employability skills and enhance their career prospects within the logistics and supply chain industry," she concludes.









