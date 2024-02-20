Three New Derivatives Exchange Members and Launch of SSOs on SNB announced at SCMF24

(MENAFN- FGS Global) Riyadh, 19 February 2024: During the third edition of the Saudi Capital Market Forum, three new Derivatives Exchange Members were announced, along with the successful completion of the launch of Single Stock Options (SSOs) contracts on the Saudi National Bank.



AlRahji Capital, AlKhabeer Capital and AlJazira Capital were announced as the latest Derivatives Exchange Members to join the Saudi Exchange, expected to start brokerage services later this year.



The launch of SSOs on the Saudi National Bank yesterday will enable local and international investors to effectively hedge and manage portfolio risks as well as diversify the products available for trading in the market.







