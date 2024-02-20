Opened by the Artist Shalimar Sharbatly: Jeddah Atelier organizes the “Murals 19” exhibition by the creative artist Fahd Khalif.

(MENAFN- Global Advertising) The Saudi artist Shalimar Sharbatly will open the nineteenth personal exhibition for the incredible Saudi artist Fahd Khalif “Murals 19”, which is organized by the Jeddah Fine Arts Atelier in its new location in the Al Taher Tower, Prince Saud Al-Faisal Street, Al-Rawda District, at 8 PM on Saturday, February 24th. The exhibition will last for 3 weeks, and includes 25 murals of artwork created by the artist Fahd Khalif, with his contemporary expressive style and high color ability.

Hisham Qandil, Director of the Jeddah Fine Arts Atelier, said that Fahd Khalif is one of the most prominent contemporary Saudi artists, and that he won the first prize in more than one session at the Saudi Contemporary Art Exhibition, as well as other important awards such as the Ambassador Competition Award and the Saudi Colorful Award for Fine Art.

Qandil added: “Saudi artist Fahd Khalif is keen to blend aesthetic and intellectual values in his works, which are full of details and are executed with precision and professionalism. Through all of his work, he aims to present an artistic achievement that carries a high humanitarian value. He has eighteen personal exhibitions to his credit, a group of bilateral and tripartite exhibitions, and a large number of group participations.”





