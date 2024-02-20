HBKU’s QBRI Opens Applications for 2024 Summer Research Program

(MENAFN- HBKU Media) Doha, February 19, 2024 - Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) Qatar Biomedical Research Institute (QBRI) invites undergraduate students to apply for the eighth edition of its Summer Research Program (SRP).



Scheduled to take place from May 19 to July 18, 2024, the SRP will immerse participants in an intensive research environment where they will work under the guidance of QBRI’s distinguished scientists and gain hands-on experience within state-of-the-art laboratories. They will also have the opportunity to tailor their experience to their specialization and work at QBRI’s Diabetes Research Center, Cancer Research Center, or Neurological Disorders Research Center, contributing to projects focused on biomarker development, stem cells, breast cancer, autism, diabetes, and more.



The program will also bolster their professional development by offering seminars and workshops that target critical skills needed for successful careers in scientific research. They will also have the chance to engage with the wider QBRI community and absorb insights in a diverse range of biomedical fields.



Commenting on the latest edition of the program, Dr. Omar Albagha, Acting Executive Director, QBRI, said: “For the eighth year running, we look forward to welcoming aspiring researchers and offering them a closer look at how we adopt a multidisciplinary approach to tackle health challenges facing our communities. The SRP embodies QBRI’s commitment to empowering the next generation of biomedical professionals and building capacity within Qatar’s research sector.”



SRP applicants must be enrolled in an undergraduate program in a biological or medical-related science and hold a minimum GPA of 3.0. The SRP’s selection committee will choose candidates based on the quality of their application and an interview. Applications must be submitted by February 29, 2024 here:



QBRI aims to build a strong scientific community, enabling Qatar to capitalize on the latest scientific, medical, and technological advances.







