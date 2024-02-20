(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 19 February, 2024



The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Afghanistan, Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, participated in the meeting of the Special Envoys for Afghanistan, which was held in Doha, Qatar on 18-19 February 2024 under the chairmanship of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr. Antonio Gutteres.



During his interventions in the various segments of the meeting, Ambassador Tarig affirmed the commitment of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to support Afghanistan and constructive dialogue with the de facto authorities in Afghanistan on issues and topics included in the relevant resolutions of the Council of Foreign Ministers. In this regard, he reviewed OIC efforts in providing humanitarian assistance, sending scholars delegations, and holding a conference on women's rights in Islam hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Ambassador Tarig stressed that the situation in Afghanistan will be among the priorities of the agenda of the upcoming Islamic Summit in The Gambia and the Council of Foreign Ministers in Cameroun.



On the sidelines of the meeting, Ambassador Tarig held several meetings with a number of international Special Envoys to Afghanistan.







