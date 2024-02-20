ZEE 24 Ghanta's Ananya Samman 2024 Achieves Phenomenal Success

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) ZEE 24 Ghanta's 15th Edition of Ananya Samman 2024 has once again achieved remarkable success in showcasing inspirational stories, solidifying its position as a beacon of honor and recognition. This year's event, held on-ground, was a resounding triumph, spotlighting individuals who have defied adversity to make significant contributions to society.



Ananya Samman, renowned for its credibility and authenticity, continues to hold a special place in the hearts of the Bengal market, resonating deeply with audience. The evening was filled with touching tributes and poignant moments, leaving a profound impact on all who attended.



The prestigious Maha Samman was rightfully awarded to the legendary tennis icon, Sania Mirza, in acknowledgment of her unparalleled achievements and unwavering dedication to excellence. Additionally, luminaries such as Jeet, Sunil Chhetri, Rupam Islam, Subrata Gangopadhyay, and D. Ashish were honored for their outstanding contributions to their respective fields. Moreover, the Ananya Sadharon category celebrated the exemplary work of Pradeep Bhattacharya, Joyita Mondal, Chamak Chhetua, Azharuddin Khan, and Pabitra Mandal, shedding light on their commendable efforts across diverse spheres. These awardees exemplify the spirit of resilience and altruism, inspiring others with their remarkable efforts to give back to their communities despite facing personal struggles.



Among the distinguished attendees were Shashi Panja, serving as the Industry Minister; Chandrima Bhattacharya, the Finance Minister; Snehasish Chakraborty, holding the portfolio of Transport Minister; Bratya Basu, guiding the Education Ministry; and Aroop Biswas, leading the Sports Ministry. The event also featured luminaries such as Usha Uthup, the renowned Superstar Dev, Kalyan Chaubey, President of AIFF, the melodious Singer Sreeradha Bandyopadhyay, Anirban Bhattacharya, Abhishek Dalmia and the esteemed Poet Subodh Sarkar and many other senior bureaucrats adding further grandeur to the occasion.



Abhay Ojha, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited, highlighted, "Ananya Samman epitomizes the triumph of the human spirit and the profound impact of recognition. It goes beyond being just an event; it's a potent platform that celebrates the unsung heroes whose remarkable achievements inspire positive change in our society. The overwhelming success of this year's ceremony underscores the profound influence of honoring individuals whose stories deeply resonate with our audience."



Mona Jain, CRO of Zee Media Corporation Limited, further added, "As we honor their achievements, we also reaffirm our commitment to uplifting and empowering communities through meaningful storytelling. Each story shared at Ananya Samman serves as a reminder of the transformative power of perseverance and determination. Through this event, we aim to inspire our viewers to embrace positivity and make a difference in their lives and communities. The overwhelming success of Ananya Samman is a testament to the enduring impact of recognising and celebrating the achievements of individuals who have overcome adversity."



Ananya Samman 2024 was fortified by a network of esteemed partners, each contributing significantly to its success. Co-presenting partners Sreeleathers Limited, SPS Steels Rolling Mills Limited, and Mukharochak, alongside co-powered entities Indian Institute of Hotel Management and Berger Home Shield, spearheaded the event's mission to recognize excellence and community impact. Additionally, the invaluable support of gold partner Orient Gems & Ornaments Pvt. Ltd, driven by Tata Ace and, special partner Narayana Health, and broadband partner Alliance Broadband elevated the event's reach and impact. Lastly, our silver partners, including Samata Co-operative Development Bank Ltd, Eastern Institute for Integrated Learning in Management (EIILM) - Kolkata, Square Mark Homes Private Limited, Go Everywhere, and Alteus Biogenics Private Limited, played a crucial role in amplifying the event's message of positivity and empowerment, collectively embodying the spirit of Ananya Samman 2024.



As we reflect on the achievements of Ananya Samman 2024, let us be reminded of the transformative power of perseverance, excellence, and community solidarity. Together, we can forge a brighter future for generations to come.

Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres. It has 16 news channels in seven languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.

