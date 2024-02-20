Qatar Foundation’s Doha Debates Selects Young Leaders in Qatar to Join 2024 Ambassador Program

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) DOHA, QATAR (February 19, 2024) — A cohort of nearly 100 emerging leaders from around the world, including 21 young people studying and working in Qatar, have been selected to participate in the 2024 Ambassador Program offered by Qatar Foundation’s Doha Debates.



Cohort members will work with facilitation experts and international guest speakers to develop advanced communication skills, engage in productive dialogue around complex global issues, and work collaboratively to envision the future they want for themselves.



Furthering Doha Debates’ mission to empower young people to bridge differences and build consensus through discussion and debate, the 10-week program hones ambassadors’ facilitation and negotiation skills as they tackle critical issues like climate change, global governance and ethical AI, seeking to find common ground with peers who have diverse worldviews.



As preparation for the program, the incoming ambassadors completed Doha Debates’ online self-guided course, “Introduction to the Majlis,” learning to counter polarization with solutions-based dialogue rooted in the Arab tradition of the majlis, a welcoming meeting ground to openly discuss personal and community issues. This course is free and open to the public on the Participate learning platform.



Beyond developing productive intercultural communication, ambassadors form lifelong connections with one another and stay engaged with Doha Debates after the program concludes through participation in the organization’s debates, podcasts, town halls and special events.



Program alumni most recently took part in Doha Debates’ town hall, “Rise of the Rest: Who should lead in a multipolar world?”, appearing onstage to ask questions of panelists Jon B. Alterman, Sawsan Chebli and Wadah Khanfar. Additionally, six alumni have been selected to mentor the new cohort and contribute to the Ambassador Program curriculum. They are also working with Doha Debates’ education team to co-create classroom teaching guides for use with the organization’s new podcast, Necessary Tomorrows.



The 2024 Ambassador Program welcomes a select group of students studying at American University of Afghanistan in Qatar, Georgetown University in Qatar, Northwestern University in Qatar, Texas A&M University at Qatar, Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, Qatar University, University of Doha for Science and Technology, American School of Doha and Hamad Bin Khalifa University. These aspiring leaders make up a cohort that represents 33 countries across five continents, including Afghanistan, Algeria, Palestine, Bangladesh, Uganda and Nigeria.



“Since its launch three years ago, the Ambassador Program has empowered young people to tackle complex problems cooperatively across differences of opinion,” said Amjad Atallah, Managing Director of Doha Debates. ”We're thrilled to see what this new cohort is able to achieve using the communication, better conversations, and collaboration skills they develop through the program. We are grateful to Qatar Foundation for continuing to support this unique global initiative.”



Doha Debates’ Ambassador Program is facilitated in partnership with Shared_Studios, a global, purpose-driven startup using innovative technology to build connections and enable collaboration anywhere in the world.





MENAFN20022024004929011400ID1107873103