Ambassador Yin Chengwu Meets With Liberian President Boakai

On February 6, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia met with H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, President of the Republic of Liberia, at the Executive Mansion and exchanged views on China-Liberia relations.

Ambassador Yin conveyed President Xi Jinping's New Year greetings and best wishes to President Boakai, congratulated President Boakai on taking office, appreciated the Liberian side's firm support for the one-China policy, and said that China attaches great importance to China-Liberia relations, will continuously pursue the policy of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith toward Africa,

and make joint efforts with the new government of Liberia to enhance political mutual trust, strengthen exchanges and cooperation, and push forward the healthy development of China-Liberia relations.

President Boakai asked Ambassador Yin to convey his best wishes to President Xi, and said that China is a good friend and partner of Liberia, and Liberia cherish its relations with China, will firmly uphold the one-China policy, oppose Taiwan independence and support China's peaceful reunification. The Liberian side is sincerely grateful to China for its long-standing and valuable support for Liberia's development, stands ready to meet each other half way and enhances practical cooperation in various fields for the betterment of the two peoples.

