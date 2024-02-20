Seychelles: Courtesy Call By H.E Ms. Fatou Harerimana

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Rwanda to the Republic of Seychelles, Ms. Fatou Harerimana, paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, on Monday 19th

February 2024 at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.

Minister Radegonde conveyed the Seychelles Government's gratitude for the invaluable support and solidarity extended by Rwanda following the disaster on the 7th

December 2023.“Your country's generous donation of USD 300,000 will assist in our recovery process as we rebuild our infrastructures following these tragic incidents”

he stated.

During their meeting, the Minister also highlighted that Seychelles and Rwanda have had fruitful interactions and dialogues as members of the United Nations (UN), African Union (AU), the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), the Commonwealth, and La Francophonie.“We remain confident that our two countries will continue to work together on these platforms and strengthen our positions for the progress of the African continent and the global community,” he added.

The two diplomats further discussed the strengthening of bilateral ties across different sectors, namely tourism, law enforcement, defence and security, agriculture, health and short stay visa, by implementing the six Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) and an Agreement that were signed during the State Visit of President Kagame to Seychelles in June 2023. They agreed that the setting up of a Joint Bilateral Commission would be essential to ensure the successful implementation of the MoU's.

Future cooperation in the field of trade and investment, commerce, and promotion of exchange programmes in the fields of education and tourism, particularly in respect of sustainable tourism, was also discussed by the two parties.

High-Commissioner-designate Harerimana gave her assurance to continue to build on the good bilateral relation established by her predecessor High Commissioner Major General Charles Karamba.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.