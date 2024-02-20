Ambassador Yin Chengwu Meets With Liberian Vice President Koung

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On February 8, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia met with Hon. Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, at the Office of Vice President, and the two sides exchanged views on China-Liberia relations.

Ambassador Yin congratulated Vice President Koung on taking office, appreciated Liberia's firm support for the one-China policy and expressed his willingness to work with the new Liberian government to enhance mutual trust, strengthen cooperation and promote the healthy development of China-Liberia relations.

Vice President Koung stated, China is a true friend of Liberia and the two sides have enjoyed fruitful practical cooperation, China has provided valuable support to Liberia over the years. The Liberian side will firmly adhere to the one-China policy and work hand in hand with the Chinese side to promote the continuous development of bilateral relations.

