Qatari Lawmaker: Kuwait Amir's Visit To Qatar Reflective Of Shared Bonds

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- Qatari Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan Al-Ghanim said, Tuesday, the visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Qatar affirmed the historical and fraternal ties the two countries share.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Ghanim said the visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal with the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani would further strengthen the two countries' relationship through discussing a myriad of topics from shared mutual values to destinies.

The leaderships' keenness in developing and deepening bilateral relations stems through achieving goals, which reinforce Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) bonds and political stances, especially regarding the support of the Palestinian cause and people, he added.

Al-Ghanim reiterated the support of Qatar's Shura Council to the GCC, hoping for a continued prosperous relationship between all countries. (end)

