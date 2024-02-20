Qatari Media: Kuwait Amir's Visit To Doha Reflects Deep-Rooted Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's visit to Doha reflects the strong ties between the nations, said Qatari journalists.

In remarks to KUNA, some Qatari media figures stressed that the Amir of Kuwait's visit reflects the keenness of the two states' leadership for further propensity and cooperation.

Editor-in-chief of Qatari Al-Sharq newspaper, Jaber Al-Harami, said that Kuwait Amir's visit to Doha is a great opportunity to boost the historical ties that bind the two countries.

He also noted that the talks between the two leaders would push for more cooperation and coordination between both countries.

Furthermore, he affirmed that the visit of His Highness the Amir to Qatar is an authentic, inherited part of a series of mutual visits between the two ruling families since ancient times.

The visit is conclusive evidence of the strength and stability of Kuwaiti-Qatari relations, which in turn reflected in the diplomatic positions in terms of the political approach in various circles, whether Gulf, Arab, Islamic, or international, he added.

In turn, the Editor-in-Chief of Qatar's Al-Arab newspaper, Faleh Al-Hajeri, stressed the common positions between the two countries towards Arab national issues, especially the Palestinian case, in addition to activating the Arab relations to achieve integration between the countries of the region at various levels.

He also expected that the results of the visit would translate into the work of the joint supreme committee between the two countries by signing memorandums of understanding and agreements in the fields of economic, cultural, artistic, and educational cooperation, pointing to the volume of investments between the two countries that exceeded seven billions of dollars.

Al-Raya Newspaper Editor-in-chief, Abdullah Al-Marri, affirmed that the visit reflects the deep-rooted ties between the two states.

He also noted that the visit shows the keenness of the two leadership to enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields.

Al-Marri stressed that the Kuwaiti-Qatari relationship is a regional and national model to follow, and has been strengthened due to the commonality between them, like the diplomatic sense that is built on wisdom, good neighborliness, and respect for States' sovereignty as well as the aspiration of both countries to achieve greater prosperity and development.

On his part, the Editor-in-Chief of Al-Watan newspaper, Mohammad Hajji, affirmed the importance of His Highness Amir's visit, which represent a great chance to touch on the latest global and regional developments, especially the Palestinian cause.

Qatar Center for Journalism director, Sadeq Al-Ammari, praised the Kuwaiti-Qatari distinguished ties, lauding the "harmony and unity" between the two nations. (end)

