Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About 'Extremely Difficult' Year In Her Podcast

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is known for 'Super Deluxe', 'Eega', 'Rangasthalam' and others, has spoken about the 'extremely difficult' year of her life.

The actress, who swayed the nation with her killer moves in the song 'Oo Antava', recently dropped the first episode of her health podcast titled 'Take 20', on her YouTube channel.

During the episode, the actress opened up on her struggle with the auto-immune condition of myositis.

Samantha said during the podcast,“I remember specifically the year before I had this problem, it was an extremely difficult year for me. I specifically remember the day that I think my friend/partner/manager Himank, and I were travelling back from Mumbai. And this was in June of the year before last, and I remember telling him that finally I feel calm.”

The actress said that this was something that she hadn't felt in a long time.

She continued,“I haven't felt a little relaxed and a little calm in a very, very long time. And I finally feel like I can breathe and I can go to sleep, and I can now wake up and focus on my work and be the best that I can be at work. And I woke up with this condition.”

Samantha was accompanied by wellness coach and nutritionist, Alkesh Sharotri in her podcast.

The actress went on to state the motivation behind this podcast as she said,“The reason I wanted to do this podcast was because after the experience, the harrowing experience that I've been through and well, an autoimmune condition is lifelong, so with what I'm dealing with right now as well, I'd rather want people be safe than sorry.”

