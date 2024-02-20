European stocks fall as French market reacts to revised government growth predictions

(MENAFN) On Monday, European stocks faced a downturn, with French equities notably impacted by the government's decision to revise down its annual economic growth projections. The European STOXX 600 index registered a 0.1 percent decrease by 0812 GMT, reflecting the overall trend of market sentiment.



The French main index experienced a more pronounced decline of 0.3 percent compared to the unprecedented levels seen on Friday. This decline followed the government's announcement of a downward revision in the country's GDP growth forecast for 2024, which was adjusted from 1.4 percent to one percent. The revision was attributed to various factors including the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as a slowdown in major trading partners such as Germany and China.



Despite the broader market decline, certain individual stocks showed early positive movements. Forvia, the world's seventh-largest auto parts supplier, saw a notable increase of 4.3 percent. This rise came in response to the company's optimistic sales expectations for 2024, coupled with its announcement of plans to reduce employment by 13 percent across its European workforce over the next five years.



Another notable mover in the market was electronics retailer Corez, whose shares surged by 30.6 percent. This significant increase was triggered by reports that Chinese e-commerce giant JDwas exploring the possibility of making a bid for the British electronics retailer. While JDemphasized that the evaluation was in its "very preliminary stages," the news nevertheless spurred considerable investor interest and drove up Corez's share price.



Overall, the day's trading session showcased the dynamic nature of the European stock market, with individual company developments and macroeconomic factors both contributing to fluctuations in stock prices.

