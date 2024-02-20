China applies major cut in mortgage interest rates to increase credit demand

(MENAFN) In a move exceeding market expectations, China announced a notable reduction in the reference rate for real estate loans on Tuesday, as part of intensified efforts by authorities to stimulate credit demand and breathe life into the stagnating real estate market. The decision comes amidst a broader strategy to bolster economic growth, leveraging recent increases in net interest earnings for commercial banks resulting from reductions in deposit interest rates and the easing of banks' mandatory reserve requirements earlier this month. These favorable conditions have enabled lenders to lower borrowing costs, aiming to provide crucial support to the economy.



Specifically, the key interest rate for five-year loans saw a substantial cut of 25 basis points, dropping to 3.95 percent from 4.20 percent, while the one-year loan rate remained unchanged at 3.45 percent. Market analysts had widely anticipated a reduction in the interest rate for five-year loans, with 25 out of 27 surveyed expecting a cut ranging from five to 15 basis points. This adjustment marks the most significant reduction in loan interest rates since China overhauled its loan pricing mechanism in 2019.



The impact of this rate cut was immediately reflected in the financial markets, with the yuan depreciating to its lowest level since November 20th, while real estate stocks experienced an upward surge. It's worth noting that the majority of both new and outstanding loans in China are linked to the one-year loan interest rate, underscoring its pivotal role in shaping lending conditions. However, the adjustment to the five-year rate holds particular significance for mortgage pricing, impacting the affordability and accessibility of housing for potential buyers.



Overall, the move to lower real estate loan rates represents a strategic effort by Chinese authorities to stimulate credit demand and inject momentum into the real estate sector, which plays a critical role in driving economic activity. By providing more affordable financing options, policymakers aim to encourage investment in property and support overall economic recovery and stability.

