Share Buybacks In Spar Nord Bank – Transactions In Week 7

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024. The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank's share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”). In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) 12. February 2024 22,000 117.35 2,581,700 13. February 2024 20,000 119.95 2,399,000 14. February 2024 20,000 119.71 2,394,200 15. February 2024 20,000 120.04 2,400,800 16. February 2024 20,000 121.83 2,436,600 Total week 07 102,000 12,212,300 Total accumulated 2,866,595 312,212,119

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,033,995

treasury shares. equal to 2.52 % of the Bank's share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt

Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation

