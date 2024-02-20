Neonicotinoid Pesticide Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 5 % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Neonicotinoid Pesticide Market

The Exactitude Consultancy Neonicotinoid Pesticide Market Report –Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2030

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Neonicotinoid Pesticide Market study offering the latest findings of our top researchers:

The global Neonicotinoid Pesticide market is anticipated to grow from USD 5.50 Billion in 2023 to USD 8.20 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5 % during the forecast period.

Top Key Companies of the Neonicotinoid Pesticide Market:

The report also provides analysis of the key companies of the industry and their detailed company profiles including Valent U.S.A. , ChemChina ,Sumitomo Chemical, Arysta LifeScience Corporation, Nissan Chemical Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Agro, Isagro., American Vanguard Corporation, Rotam CropSciences Ltd., Bioworks Inc., Albaugh, Gowan Company and others.

Recent Developments:

December 08, 2023: launched two caustic soda products – Caustic DEC and TRACELIGHTTM DEC, part of Dow's DecarbiaTM portfolio of reduced-carbon solutions, with up to 90% lower carbon dioxide*. Powered by renewable energy, this electrolysis production process helps lower our customers` Scope 3 emissions, thereby supporting their sustainability goals while maintaining the same product quality. The electrolysis process is also certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS auditing program using a mass balance approach.

February 5, 2024: Reducing the ecological footprint towards CO2 neutrality is a significant goal for many industries and value chains, including the coating and pre-treatment processes of the automotive industry. Through its GLASS tool, BASF's Coatings division offers an analysis approach that enables transparency and supports customers in making informed decisions for sustainable surface solutions.

Neonicotinoid Pesticide Market Segmentation:

Neonicotinoid Pesticide Market by Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Imidacloprid

Thiacloprid

Thiamethoxam

Acetamiprid

Neonicotinoid Pesticide Market by Crops, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Cereals

Oilseed

Pulses

Fruits

Vegetables

Others

Neonicotinoid Pesticide Market by Region, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest market in the Neonicotinoid Pesticide market. North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value. In North America, neonicotinoid pesticides are widely used to protect crops from a variety of pests. Since there is a lot of agriculture in the United States and Canada, this area has been a big market for these pesticides. Neonicotinoids are frequently used on a variety of crops, including canola, corn, and soybeans. Neonicotinoids have been the subject of debate and scrutiny in recent years, mostly because of worries about how they may affect pollinators, particularly bees. Concerns have been expressed by academics and environmentalists regarding neonicotinoids' possible detrimental effects on bee populations, which are essential to pollination and biodiversity preservation.

Strategic points covered in the Neonicotinoid Pesticide Market catalog:

- Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope of the market (2024-2030).

- Exclusive summary– Basic data on the market.

- The changing impact on market dynamics – global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges, and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

- Introduction of the market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five forces, the supply/value chain, market entropy, patent/trademark analysis.

- Show 2024-2030 by type, end-user, and region/country.

- Assess the leading manufacturers of the Neonicotinoid Pesticide Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix, and company profile.

- Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2024-2030).

