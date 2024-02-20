Online On-Demand Home Services Market To Reach USD 5.72 Billion By 2030, Driven By +15.5% CAGR | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Online On-demand Home Services Market

Online On-demand Home Services Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

The latest study released on the global Online On-demand Home Services Market evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Online On-demand Home Services market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

The global Online On-demand Home Services Market was valued at USD 4.95 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 5.72 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.5% from 2024 to 2030.

The demand for online on-demand home services is skyrocketing as consumers seek convenience and efficiency. This trend is driven by a tech-savvy customer base accustomed to digital solutions for everyday needs. From home maintenance and repairs to cleaning and wellness services, the on-demand model offers a seamless and time-saving experience. The evolving lifestyle, coupled with the ease of accessing services through mobile apps, has propelled the industry's rapid growth. As people prioritize time and personalized solutions, the online on-demand home services sector continues to expand, offering a wide array of services at the fingertips of consumers.

Key Players in This Report Include:

com, Inc., Angi Inc., E Home Services, Fixi Co. Ltd., Helpling GmbH and Co. KG, Home Reno Pte. Ltd., HomeAdvisor, HomeServe Plc, HouseJoy, MyClean Inc., Oneflare Pty Ltd., Paintzen Inc., com Inc., Super Home Inc., TaskEasy Inc., TaskRabbit Inc., The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, Thumbtack, Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd, Urban Company and other.

Recent Developments:

Jan 9, 2024 – Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch”,“Porch Group” or“the Company”), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, today announced the release of Rynoh Verifi, a new fraud warning product for title and escrow companies who want to help protect against fraud.

Dec 7, 2021 - Homeowners spent an average of $15,680 on home improvement, home maintenance and emergency repairs this year and took on an average of 14.4 home projects, according to Angi's 2021 State of Home Spending Report: The Great Shift – How the Pandemic Put Homes in Focus. This annual report focuses on trends in home spending including drivers, obstacles, top projects and forecasts for the years ahead.

The Global Online On-demand Home Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Online On-demand Home Services Market by Platform Type

Web

Mobile

Online On-demand Home Services Market by End User

Home Cleaning

Repairs & Maintenance

Health & Wellness

Online On-demand Home Services Market by Type

Cellular

Non-cellular

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America dominates the online on-demand home services market because of the easier accessibility of products and services along with quick payment options within the region. Easier accessibility to products and services, as well as speedy payment choices, have had a favourable impact on the market. House services address a wide range of industrial demands, including upgrades, servicing and repair, house renovation, and so on.

The scope expands as the number of facilities supplied by the home services industry increases. Home services include a variety of intangible assets that businesses provide to homeowners. Mobile and online booking systems are expanding in tandem with technology advancements. Home services provide a more simplified and easy method of scheduling and obtaining specialized services. Today's age is the greatest user of internet services, broadening the scope of the home services industry.

Online On-demand Home Services Market Dynamics: Drivers, Opportunities, Restraints & Challenges

Drivers:

Increasing urbanization and busy lifestyles: People in urban areas are increasingly time-crunched and have disposable income, leading them to seek convenient solutions for home services.

Growing smartphone penetration and internet access: Increased mobile connectivity and online platforms make it easier for customers to book and manage services on-demand.

Rising demand for transparency and convenience: Online platforms offer transparency in pricing, ratings, and reviews, building trust and convenience for customers.

Shifting consumer preferences: Younger generations are more comfortable with digital solutions and prefer the ease and flexibility of on-demand services.

Opportunities:

Expansion into new service categories: The market can expand beyond traditional cleaning and maintenance to include healthcare, beauty, education, and other services.

Geographic expansion: The market has significant potential in emerging economies with growing internet penetration and urbanization.

Technological advancements: Integration of AI, automation, and IoT can improve efficiency, personalize services, and enhance user experience.

Subscription-based models: Recurring revenue models can provide stability and predictability for businesses and offer convenience for customers.

Restraints:

Competition: The market is becoming increasingly competitive, with established players and new entrants vying for market share.

Trust and quality concerns: Customers may hesitate to trust unfamiliar service providers, and ensuring quality service delivery can be challenging.

Pricing pressure: Competitive pricing can lead to lower margins for service providers, impacting profitability.

Regulation and licensing: Different regulations and licensing requirements in various regions can create operational hurdles.

Challenges:

Skilled workforce shortage: Finding and retaining qualified service providers can be difficult, especially for niche services.

Data security and privacy concerns: Ensuring customer data security and privacy is crucial, requiring robust security measures.

Managing logistics and scheduling: Efficiently managing service providers, scheduling appointments, and ensuring timely delivery can be complex.

Negative perception of gig economy: Concerns about worker rights and fair compensation can negatively impact brand image.

