OKX Appoints Mehmet Çamır As Chairman Of The Board Of OKX TR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OKX Chief Legal Officer Mauricio Beugelmans named member of OKX TR Board

ISTANBUL, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global Web3 technology company and crypto exchange, today announced its appointment of Mehmet Çamır as Chairman of the Board for OKX Türkiye (OKX TR).

Çamır, who has held positions in Türkiye's foremost public and private banking institutions and the Turkish Wealth Fund, leverages his expertise in regulation, financial markets, public relations, and audit, as well as in the crypto and blockchain space.

OKX also announced today that Chief Legal Officer Mauricio Beugelmans was also appointed as a member of the OKX TR Board. Beugelmans, who also serves as global head of OKX's Legal and Compliance Division, has over 25 years of experience as a legal professional in the corporate and finance sectors, and previously held senior positions at Morgan Stanley and at leading law firms in the United States.

Çamır will steer OKX TR's efforts in business development, growth, compliance, and operations, as the company gears up for its official launch in the market.

OKX President Hong Fang said: "We're thrilled to welcome Mehmet to OKX TR as the Chairman of the Board. With his notable experience in Türkiye's traditional financial sector, and his advocacy for digital asset innovation since 2016, Mehmet is an invaluable addition to our leadership team. He will carry out our global vision in Türkiye, a critical market in our global expansion."

Mr. Çamır said:"Our ambition is to serve the Turkish market by staying close to the local community and bringing our global resources to bear to assure security, transparency and leading customer service. Türkiye holds a significant position in net crypto transaction volume regionally, and has strong potential innovation and growth. At OKX TR, we aim to drive the development of the local cryptocurrency ecosystem and the future of decentralized finance, positioning our nation as the crypto and Web3 nexus of the region."

