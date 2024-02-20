Gold prices stabilize amid rising dollar yields, Treasury bonds

(MENAFN) Despite the rise in the dollar and Treasury bond yields, gold prices remained stable on Tuesday as investors eagerly anticipated the release of the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting, seeking further insights into potential interest rate cuts. The spot price of gold settled at USD2,018.03 per ounce by 0341 GMT, while most US markets were closed on Monday for the Presidents' Day holiday.



In the futures market, US gold futures saw a modest increase of 0.3 percent, reaching USD2,029.10 per ounce. The slight uptick in gold futures comes amidst a 0.1 percent rise in the dollar index and a notable increase in benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yields, nearing four percent. This rise in yields has made bullion, priced in US currency, somewhat less appealing to foreign buyers.



Investor attention is particularly focused on the upcoming release of the Federal Reserve's January meeting minutes scheduled for Wednesday. Amidst notable progress in curbing inflation in the United States, Mary Daly, the head of the US Federal Reserve in San Francisco, emphasized that "there is more work to be done" to ensure price stability. Furthermore, another bank official cautioned that interest rate cuts may be delayed for an extended period.



Recent US consumer and producer price data, which surpassed expectations last week, have dampened hopes for a federal interest rate cut in March. Despite these data points, market observers remain vigilant for any indications of the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy direction within the forthcoming meeting minutes.

