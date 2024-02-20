Tour Du Rwanda 2024: Eritrean Cyclists Excel In Second Stage

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Eritrean cyclists showcased their dominance at the Tour du Rwanda 2024, securing three prestigious jerseys during the exhilarating sprint finish of the second stage.

Merhawi Kudus maintained his position as the leading African rider, while Akililu Arefaine was once again crowned the top young African rider. The competition was particularly fierce in the youth category, where Eritrean athletes secured three of the top five positions, with Akililu Arefaine claiming first place, closely followed by Yoel Habteab in second, and Yafiet Mulugheta completing the top five.

Covering a distance of 129.4 kilometers, the second stage showcased the Eritrean National Cycling Team's prowess as they took the lead in the national teams' category, with the Rwandan team coming in second. This performance highlights the depth and strength of Eritrean cycling on the African continent.

The 2024 Tour Du Rwanda, set to conclude on February 25th, promises more challenges with its next stage on February 20th. This 141-kilometer leg is anticipated to be a test of endurance and strategy, featuring demanding climbs and intense competition.

