Tourism, spending in Chinese Lunar New Year succeed pre-pandemic levels

(MENAFN) Official data reveals a strong comeback in tourism and spending during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, surpassing levels seen before the Covid-19 outbreak. Traditionally known for family reunions, the holiday has faced disruptions due to the pandemic. However, this year saw a remarkable recovery, with the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism reporting about 474 million trips over the eight-day holiday period, ending on Saturday. This marks a significant 19 percent increase from the same period in 2019, highlighting the tourism sector's resilience despite challenges.



Additionally, the Ministry reported that tourism spending during the holiday reached 632.7 billion yuan (approximately 81.5 billion euros), up by 7.7 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. This surge in spending reflects renewed consumer confidence and a desire for travel and leisure activities after periods of uncertainty and restrictions. The extension of the holiday to eight days this year, compared to seven days in 2019, provided more time for people to explore destinations and participate in festivities.



The strong rebound in Lunar New Year tourism and spending demonstrates China's economic resilience amid ongoing pressures. Despite the pandemic's lingering effects, increased travel and spending signal a positive direction for economic recovery, emphasizing the role of cultural festivities in driving domestic consumption and revitalizing key sectors. As China faces pandemic challenges, the successful revival of Lunar New Year tourism showcases the nation's adaptability and resilience, offering hope for its future economic and social progress.

