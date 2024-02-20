Fingerprints And Ansal Component Collaborate On Biometric Access Control For Türkiye

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fingerprint Cards AB (FingerprintsTM) has announced a distribution agreement with Ansal Component , a global provider of component supply services based in Türkiye. The partnership supports and simplifies the region's development of secure devices that integrate advanced fingerprint sensor and software technologies.

“The Turkish market is significant and strategically important. Ansal Component is a great partner to help us grow the reach of our access control solutions in markets where our biometric solutions are known and extremely successful. We're excited to explore new sectors and use cases together, including physical and logical access control, the Internet of Things (IoT) and other innovative new applications,” comments Adam Philpott, CEO of Fingerprints.

Fingerprints' biometric access solution is specifically designed for physical and logical access devices and applications such as smart locks, FIDO tokens, crypto wallets and more. The standalone biometric system hardware, software and algorithm is compact and easy to integrate, minimizing time to market.

Erem Irmak, Managing Director at Ansal Component, concludes:“Our cooperation with Fingerprints will enable Ansal Component to provide innovative solutions to meet our customers' growing security and authentication requirements. We look forward to a successful, long-term relationship.”

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world's leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website , read our blog , and follow us on Twitter . Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

About Ansal Component

As Ansal Component, we provide Component supply services to all organizations that provide R&D services in Turkey and produce electronic systems, through European, Far East and American Resources. We provide supply services for Connectors, Active Components, Passive Components, Coils, Transformer and LED/LCD/TFT Display Solutions through our Global Distributors and Solution partners in different parts of the world. With our 10 years of industry experience and engineer staff, we provide technical and sales support in the Turkish electronics market.

