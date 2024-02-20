Quorum Software Achieves AWS Energy Competency Partner Status

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The designation recognizes Quorum's commitment to delivering cloud-first applications for the energy industry's digital transformation

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Quorum Software (Quorum) , a global software leader dedicated to the energy industry, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Energy Competency Partner status. This designation recognizes that Quorum has demonstrated deep expertise leveraging AWS to provide cloud-first, business applications that accelerate the Energy Industry's transition through its Energy Components solution.Energy Components is part of Quorum's Energy Suite and is one of the industry's most comprehensive management solutions for the world's largest upstream and midstream energy companies. When deployed on AWS, Energy Components delivers reliable, secure, efficient, and cost-effective workloads, accelerating a company's digitization strategy and supporting their sustainability objectives.“Quorum is hyper-focused on helping customers modernize and achieve operational excellence while navigating the energy transition.” said Paul Langenbahn, President and CEO at Quorum Software.“Achieving the AWS Energy Competency reinforces our commitment to our customers' digital transformations and energy transition strategies.”AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from multiple enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partner Network (APN) members with deep industry experience and expertise. To achieve the AWS Energy Competency, AWS Partners undergo a rigorous technical validation process, including a customer reference audit. The designation offers energy customers the ability to better select skilled partners that will help them achieve results faster and get the most out of their software investments.To learn more about how Quorum's purpose-built solutions help energy companies focus on their core operations without worrying about infrastructure or maintenance, visitAbout Quorum Software Quorum Software is a leading provider of energy software worldwide, serving more than 1,500 customers across the entire energy value chain in 60 countries. Quorum's solutions power growth and profitability for energy businesses by connecting people, workflows, and systems with decision-ready data. Twenty-five years ago, we delivered the industry's first software for gas plant accountants, and today our solutions streamline business operations with industry forward data standards and integrations. The global energy industry trusts Quorum's experts and applications to successfully navigate the energy transition while delivering value today and into the future. For more information, visit quorumsoftware.

