Martha Stokes Of Technitrader To Present At The CMT Association's Educational Web Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Martha Stokes

Webinar:“Identify Dark Pool Trading Activity with Technical Analysis” featuring Martha Stokes, CMT

COVINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The CMT Association is featuring Martha Stokes CMT for their Educational Web Series designed for CMT candidates on February 21, 2024 at 12 pm Eastern Time.Ms. Stokes will introduce participants through her teachings at TechniTrader®, offering insights to swing traders, position traders, and long-term investors on identifying the subtle "footprints" left by Dark Pools during quiet accumulation or rotation. Utilizing Relational Technical AnalysisTM of a stock's price trend alongside Leading Hybrid Indicators TM, attendees will learn why this is important and the skills required to recognize these patterns.No need for costly data feeds or access to Dark Pool trading venues. Armed with the right set of indicators and the knowledge to interpret the impact of significant institutional investors' buying and selling activities on stock chart patterns, traders can enhance the quality of their trading decisions.This webinar will introduce these proprietary concepts taught in their entirety exclusively through TechniTrader's Methodology Essentials course.Visit the website for more information.

Olga Polishchuk

TechniTrader

+1 888-846-5577

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok