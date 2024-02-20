Ukraine Honors Heroes Of Heavenly Hundred

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Tuesday, February 20, Ukraine marks the Day of Remembrance of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred.

It is marked annually on February 20 in accordance with the Presidential Decree of February 11, 2015 "On commemorating the feat of the participants in the Revolution of Dignity and perpetuating the memory of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred."

It was during these days during the Revolution of Dignity that the confrontation between the Ukrainian people and the then regime reached its peak. From February 18 to February 20, the largest number of people were killed on Independence Square in Kyiv – 78 people. After February 20, more than 20 protesters died from injuries. All of them formed the memorial of the fighters for Ukrainian independence – the Heavenly Hundred.

Some 105 Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred were posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, and three foreigners – Belarusian citizen Mikhail Zhyznevskiy and Georgian citizens Zurab Khurtsia and David Kipiani – were posthumously awarded the Order of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred.

On February 17, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada recognized the Revolution of Dignity as one of the key moments of Ukrainian statehood and the expression of the national idea of freedom.

This year's program of events to commemorate the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred includes exhibitions, excursions, a media marathon, a march of remembrance, a memorial service, and a concert of remembrance called "Ten Years of Invincibility."

The events will take place under the slogan: "Remaining Worthy of Our Heroes!"

In 2023, this day was held under the slogan "Heavenly Hundred - the First Heroes of the Russian-Ukrainian War."