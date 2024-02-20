WB To Accelerate Support To Azerbaijan In Relation To COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Within the framework of Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov's visit
to the United States, an agreement was reached with the World Bank
to accelerate financial support for the grid strengthening project
as a contribution to COP29, Azernews reports.
"At a meeting with Antonella Bassani, World Bank Vice President
in the US, we agreed to accelerate financial support for the grid
strengthening project as a contribution to COP29. The WB is ready
to support Azerbaijan's achievements in the transition to green
energy," Shahbazov wrote on his social media page X.
