EU Energy Commissioner To Visit Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) European Union Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson will visit
Azerbaijan to participate in the tenth ministerial meeting of the
Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council and the second
ministerial meeting of the COP on green energy, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the
European Commission.
On March 1, the 10th ministerial meeting and the 2nd meeting on
green energy will be held within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory
Council in Baku.
