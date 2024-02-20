               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

EU Energy Commissioner To Visit Azerbaijan


2/20/2024 2:09:08 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) European Union Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson will visit Azerbaijan to participate in the tenth ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council and the second ministerial meeting of the COP on green energy, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the European Commission.

On March 1, the 10th ministerial meeting and the 2nd meeting on green energy will be held within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in Baku.

MENAFN20022024000195011045ID1107872955

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search