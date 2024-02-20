Hansal Mehta, Manoj Bajpayee, Varun Dhawan Mourn Demise Of Rituraj Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities have expressed grief on the demise of senior actor Rituraj Singh, who passed away at the age of 59 in the wee hours of Tuesday, due to cardiac arrest.

With a career spanning over three decades, Rituraj was known for his work in shows like 'Banegi Apni Baat', 'Tehkikaat', 'Kutumb', 'Jyoti', 'Beintehaa', and most recent 'Anupamaa'.

Expressing grief over the death of Rituraj, filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote on X:“Rituraj!!!! Can't believe this! I directed him briefly in a daily soap called 'K Street Pali Hill' but in the process we became good friends. Been a while since we hung out but I have such fond memories. Untapped actor and a warm human. Gone suddenly and too early.”

Actor Manoj Bajpayee penned a note for his friend, saying,“How can this be true Ritz? Why? Such a devastating news to wake up to ! Rest in peace Rituraj my friend! Om Shanti.”

Varun Dhawan, who had shared the screen with Rituraj in 2017 romantic comedy drama 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', also condoled the death of the actor.

Varun played the lead character of Badrinath in the movie, while Rituraj portrayed the role of his father.

The 36-year-old actor wrote:“#rip Rituraj sir had such a wonderful time working with him and had just meet him few months back on the sets of 'Baby John'. Om Shanti”.

Sonu Sood shared a picture of Rituraj on X and said:“RIP Bhai”.

Arshad Warsi expressed grief over the death of Rituraj. In a post on X, Arshad wrote, "I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor... will miss you brother..."

Rituraj was discharged from the hospital after he was admitted following stomach infection. But, his health condition deteriorated last night, and suffered a heart attack.

